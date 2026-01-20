Here is a weird one - one person named Kunjal Chawhan spotted a Google AI Overview that had an HTML font strikethrough in the text. So it looks like Google is offering an answer, but it's struck through as a false answer...

He posted a screenshot of it on X - here it is:

Personally, I cannot replicate that. But you can see the strikethrough in the text.

I assume it is copying some of this text, including the strikethrough, from a website or websites...

This is what I see:

I've never seen this before in an AI Overview, have you?

Forum discussion at X.