Google AI Overviews With Font Strikethroughs

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Font Strikethrough

Here is a weird one - one person named Kunjal Chawhan spotted a Google AI Overview that had an HTML font strikethrough in the text. So it looks like Google is offering an answer, but it's struck through as a false answer...

He posted a screenshot of it on X - here it is:

Google Ai Overviews Strikethrough

Personally, I cannot replicate that. But you can see the strikethrough in the text.

I assume it is copying some of this text, including the strikethrough, from a website or websites...

This is what I see:

Normal Google Ai Overview

I've never seen this before in an AI Overview, have you?

Forum discussion at X.

 

