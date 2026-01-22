New GoogleBot: Google Messages

Google Message Robot

Google added a new crawler, robot, to its list of user-triggered fetchers in the Google crawlers documentation. This specific bot is named Google Messages and it is a fetcher "used to generate link previews for URLs sent in chat messages," Google wrote.

The User-Agent in HTTP requests is "GoogleMessages" and it is a fetcher and "is used to generate link previews for URLs sent in chat messages."

Google said they added it to "To help site owners identify traffic from Google Messages when it generates link previews for URLs sent in chat messages."

