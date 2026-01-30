This week, we covered more ongoing Google search ranking volatility - January was a heated month. Google AI Overviews show more button officially flows to AI Mode, which is not good for publishers. Gemini 3 is powering AI Overviews globally now. Google is being forced to explore ways to let us say we don’t want Google to use our content in AI Overviews or AI Mode. A poll says 33% of you will block Google from doing so. Yahoo is back in search with Yahoo Scout. Bing Webmaster Tools is testing an AI Performance report. Google’s Personal Intelligence is also creating Frankenstein AI recipes. Google is testing 10 sitelinks for some search result snippets. Google has a new help document on how to reply to reviews. Google is testing third-party endorsement content on search ads. Google Ads data exclusions for PMax is rolling out. Google Ads experiment center help document is up. Google Ads campaign mix experiments are in beta. Google Ads has a new billing report. Google Ads API version 23 is out. Microsoft announced earnings and Microsoft Advertising revenue may be slowing. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Semrush announced the 2025 AI Visibility Award Winners. Meet the brands that are most prominently mentioned, cited, and recommended by ChatGPT and Google AI Mode based on our AI Visibility Index data from August – December 2025.

