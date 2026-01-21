Google added an "Answer now" link or button to the Gemini app. Clicking "Answer now" will stop Google's Gemini from thinking and then give you an answer right away using Gemini 3 Flash model.

This was shared by Josh Woodward, VP, Google Labs, Gemini, & AI Studio, who posted about this on X - he said, "You can now tap "Answer now" to stop Gemini App from thinking and answer right away (using the 3 Flash model)."

Here is his screenshot - I do not see it yet as an option:

So I guess if you don't have the patience to get a really thoughtful and maybe better answer, you can just use a faster model to get the answer.

