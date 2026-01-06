Google Practice Problems Structured Data Help Documentation Removed

Last November, Google announced it was dropping support for a number of structured data types and search features. One of those was practice problem structured data types, and now, Google has removed the help documentation along with it.

Google announced it has "removed documentation for the practice problem structured data type." "The practice problem structured data type is no longer shown in Google Search results. Learn more about this change in our blog post and changelog entry announced in November 2025," Google added.

Here is a link to the deprecated documentation (here is an archived PDF of it).

As a reminder, we first saw practice problems back in late December 2020 and then in March 2021 Google officially announced that feature. Google said then that practice problems markup to "help students, teachers and parents find your education and learning material online easier." The practice problems feature is available in English in all regions where Google Search is available. The feature is only available for math and science topics, for multiple choice and checkbox question types, and on desktop and mobile.

Here is what it looked like in the search results:

Practice Problems

Forum discussion at X.

 

