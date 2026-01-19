Google Is Appealing Its Search Monopoly Ruling & Asks To Pause Remedies

Jan 19, 2026 - 7:41 am 4 by
Filed Under Google News

Torn Google Logo

Google is appealing the ruling that it is an illegal search monopoly - which surprises no one. Plus, Google asked the court to pause the remedies during the appeal phase.

Just a reminder, even with the monopoly ruling, Google was let down super easy with the remedies.

Google wrote, "Today we filed our notice to appeal the DOJ Search decision, and asked the Court to pause some of the remedies while that appeal is heard."

Google also added:

As we have long said, the Court’s August 2024 ruling ignored the reality that people use Google because they want to, not because they’re forced to. The decision failed to account for the rapid pace of innovation and intense competition we face from established players and well-funded start-ups. And it discounted compelling testimony from browser makers like Apple and Mozilla who said they choose to feature Google because it provides the highest quality search experience for their consumers.

While we appeal this decision, we’re asking to pause the implementation of specific remedies that would force us to share search data and provide syndication services to rivals. These mandates would risk Americans’ privacy and discourage competitors from building their own products — ultimately stifling the innovation that keeps the U.S. at the forefront of global technology. We look forward to making our case in court later this year.

It would be cool if appealing this could lead to harsher remedies, but I doubt it works that way?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2026

Jan 20, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Font Strikethroughs

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Mode Fan-Out Prompts To Narrow Your Query

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Team Does Not Endorse LLMs.txt Files

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Poll: More Advertisers To Add Microsoft Advertising To Marketing Mix?

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Shows Product Inventory & Pricing In Light Font Color

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Warns On Hosting With Free Subdomain Hosts
Next Story: Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 3 Pro For Complex Queries

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.