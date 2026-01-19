Google is appealing the ruling that it is an illegal search monopoly - which surprises no one. Plus, Google asked the court to pause the remedies during the appeal phase.

Just a reminder, even with the monopoly ruling, Google was let down super easy with the remedies.

Google wrote, "Today we filed our notice to appeal the DOJ Search decision, and asked the Court to pause some of the remedies while that appeal is heard."

Google also added:

As we have long said, the Court’s August 2024 ruling ignored the reality that people use Google because they want to, not because they’re forced to. The decision failed to account for the rapid pace of innovation and intense competition we face from established players and well-funded start-ups. And it discounted compelling testimony from browser makers like Apple and Mozilla who said they choose to feature Google because it provides the highest quality search experience for their consumers. While we appeal this decision, we’re asking to pause the implementation of specific remedies that would force us to share search data and provide syndication services to rivals. These mandates would risk Americans’ privacy and discourage competitors from building their own products — ultimately stifling the innovation that keeps the U.S. at the forefront of global technology. We look forward to making our case in court later this year.

It would be cool if appealing this could lead to harsher remedies, but I doubt it works that way?

