Google is testing using a larger but thinner font for the search results snippets. I am not sure which one I like better, one looks like a normal font, and the thinner one looks a bit fancier.

But I am horrible at these small user interface changes.

This was spotted by Will O'Hara who posted examples on X and also by Shameem Adhikarath who posted on X - here is a GIF of the normal and test font, so you can more easily see the difference:

Here they are as static images:

Test:

Normal:

Google is testing larger, non-bold fonts for titles in the SERP. It has a lighter look, but feels a bit off on mobile. cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/oCEz1s2nxP — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) November 1, 2024

Google often tests font style, so this isn't crazy new...

Forum discussion at X.