Google Search Tests Large Thin Fonts

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Logo

Google is testing using a larger but thinner font for the search results snippets. I am not sure which one I like better, one looks like a normal font, and the thinner one looks a bit fancier.

But I am horrible at these small user interface changes.

This was spotted by Will O'Hara who posted examples on X and also by Shameem Adhikarath who posted on X - here is a GIF of the normal and test font, so you can more easily see the difference:

Google Tests Large Thin Fonts

Here they are as static images:

Test:

Google Large Thin Fonts

Normal:

Google Normal Font

Google often tests font style, so this isn't crazy new...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2024

Nov 14, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google November 2024 Core Update Movement - Slow But For Some Massive

Nov 14, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Cautions About Using Google Trends For Content Ideas

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google AdSense

New Google AdSense Collapsible Anchors

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests Large Thin Fonts

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Content From Section

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Search Content From Section
Next Story: New Google AdSense Collapsible Anchors

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.