I don't think this is super new but did you know Google Search can show people also searching images, not just people also ask, not just people also search. And when you click on the "people also searching images" option, it takes you to the image tab in Google Search.

I have never covered this feature, so Sachin Patel posted about it on X but I do see some screenshots (not sure when they are dated) of them showing up in Google.

Either way, Google Search can show this "People also search in images" section in the web search results. Then when you click on any of them, Google takes you into the image tab in Google Search for images.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image of this box:

Forum discussion at X.