Google is testing showing Google AI Overviews and generative AI results directly in the people also ask section. People also ask generally are featured snippet powered but now Google is testing using AI Overviews instead of featured snippets.

Here is a screenshot of this from Derek Perkins who posted on X saying, "We've started seeing and parsing AI Overview results showing up as the answer to PAAs in @nozzleio. Since the majority of answers have been featured snippets in the past, it's no surprise that AI Overviews are sneaking in."

Here is another screenshot:

Here is what I see, the featured snippet version:

He said he saw this while signed out of Google, in US English. I cannot currently replicate this.

