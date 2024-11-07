Google AI Overview Displayed Within People Also Ask

Nov 7, 2024
Google

Google Robot Classroom Raise Hand

Google is testing showing Google AI Overviews and generative AI results directly in the people also ask section. People also ask generally are featured snippet powered but now Google is testing using AI Overviews instead of featured snippets.

Here is a screenshot of this from Derek Perkins who posted on X saying, "We've started seeing and parsing AI Overview results showing up as the answer to PAAs in @nozzleio. Since the majority of answers have been featured snippets in the past, it's no surprise that AI Overviews are sneaking in."

Google People Also Ask Ai Overviews

Here is another screenshot:

Google People Also Ask Ai Overviews2

Here is what I see, the featured snippet version:

Google People Also Ask Normal

He said he saw this while signed out of Google, in US English. I cannot currently replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

