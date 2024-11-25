Google AI Overviews In Card/Block Format

Google is testing yet another format for its AI Overviews. This one looks like Google is grouping answers for a more generic query into multiple categories of responses. Google is placing them into these card blocks, that can either show you a new AI Overview or more search results, it seems.

Generally, Google shows AI Overviews for more longtail queries, with more than like 5 or so words. But here, the query was [iPhone benefits] and Google does not know directly how to answer it, so it is offering categories of responses.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some examples of this on X:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ai Overview Card Blocks

Here is a static image:

Google Ai Overview Card Blocks

This is what I see for that query (I put the second page of results on the right side):

Google Ai Overview Normal

He posted more examples of this on X, that also shows the desktop version:

Interesting take Google.

Forum discussion at X.

 

