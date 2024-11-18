Google Search Trending This Week Labels

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Trending

Google Search has been placing trending labels in the search results for a while now. But there is a new variation of that, showing a "Trending this week" label in a gray, green and purple format. I don't think I've seen this label show when the result is trending and for whole long.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X - here is that screenshot:

Google Search Trending This Week Label

This was also spotted in purple by Punit on Mastodon:

Google Week Trending Label

Here are gray and black formats:

We have had trending stores and labels both on desktop and on mobile before - but "this week" seems new.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2024

Nov 18, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Also Cautions On Using Google People Also Ask For Content Ideas

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Microsoft Mixing Ads & Organic Results In Bing Search Also

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Trending This Week Labels

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Search Pop Up Ads For Google Ads Promotions (GBP)

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Ads In Google AI Overview In The Wild

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Pop Up Ads For Google Ads Promotions (GBP)
Next Story: Microsoft Mixing Ads & Organic Results In Bing Search Also

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.