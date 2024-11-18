Google Search Trending This Week Labels

Google Search has been placing trending labels in the search results for a while now. But there is a new variation of that, showing a "Trending this week" label in a gray, green and purple format. I don't think I've seen this label show when the result is trending and for whole long.
This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X - here is that screenshot:
This was also spotted in purple by Punit on Mastodon:
Here are gray and black formats:
@brodieseo @rustybrick here is the mobile version, which is different. I saw two versions on mobile. pic.twitter.com/74WTxQYeZ6— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) November 17, 2024
We have had trending stores and labels both on desktop and on mobile before - but "this week" seems new.
Forum discussion at X.