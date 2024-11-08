Google Continuous Conversational Search In Google App

Nov 8, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Microphone

Google seems to be testing the ability to have a conversation with the Google Search app, where it Google Search continues to adapt and refine the search query, as you add follow up statements. It is like how Google Gemini or other AI Chat features work, but in Google Search.

This was spotted by AssembleDebug who posted a video of this in action on X - he also wrote, "The demo of new conversational search in Google app. It continuosly listens to your voice where you can ask followup questions while performing a search."

Here is that video:

I should note that conversational search is not new to Google, Google launched it back in 2013!

I spotted this via Android Central, as an FYI.

This is not surprising to me that Google is testing this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2024

Nov 8, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Election Day Volatility, Helpful Content Update Status, Creators vs SEOs, AI, Ads & More

Nov 8, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google-Selected Canonical Showing Third-Party's Domain Name

Nov 8, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads App To Stop Working In Two Months

Nov 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Continuous Conversational Search In Google App

Nov 8, 2024 - 7:31 am
Search Engine Optimization

Google & Bing In Dublin For IETF Event To Improve Crawling & AI Controls

Nov 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google & Bing In Dublin For IETF Event To Improve Crawling & AI Controls
Next Story: Google Local Service Ads App To Stop Working In Two Months

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.