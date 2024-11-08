Google seems to be testing the ability to have a conversation with the Google Search app, where it Google Search continues to adapt and refine the search query, as you add follow up statements. It is like how Google Gemini or other AI Chat features work, but in Google Search.

This was spotted by AssembleDebug who posted a video of this in action on X - he also wrote, "The demo of new conversational search in Google app. It continuosly listens to your voice where you can ask followup questions while performing a search."

Here is that video:

The demo of new conversational search in Google app. It continuosly listens to your voice where you can ask followup questions while performing a search.

I should note that conversational search is not new to Google, Google launched it back in 2013!

This is not surprising to me that Google is testing this.

