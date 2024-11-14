Google's John Mueller cautioned about relying on and overusing Google Trends for content ideas and generating content for your website. John said that it is "easy to go overboard with tools like these" and that he wants to "caution" about using these tools.

This came up in his SEO news video at the 3:28 mark when he spoke about all the new Google Trends tutorials and videos that Google has been posting. He said, "You don't have to create pages to cover every possible related search terms," adding you should "be selective, focus on your own expertise, focus on your users."

He said:

I do want to caution. that it's easy to go overboard with tools like these, You don't have to create pages to cover every possible related search terms. It's important that the content which you publish, actually adds value to the web overall and that it doesn't just repeat what others have said. Be selective, focus on your own expertise, focus on your users that are likely to be relevant for your business.

Here is that video:

I'll be honest, when I see all these videos and tutorials on Google Trends being posted on the Search Central channels, I have been concerned. It is Google giving advice on how to find new content ideas to write about. These ideas should come from your users, from running your business and not by using tools - at least - if you don't want to generate content for search engines and you want to generate content for users. That is my two cents, I am sure many of you disagree with me.

In any event, at least John Mueller cautioned about how to use these tools.

