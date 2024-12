Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

In April 2022, Google Business Profiles added performance metrics for direction requests, website clicks, bookings, products and food orders. Well, it seems like food orders are no longer being tracked by Google Business Profiles.

Claudia Tomina spotted the change in her Google Business Profiles performance metrics tab, where under food ordering it says, "Starting June 2024, the food orders performance metric will no longer be recorded by Google Business Profile. Customers will still be able to place food orders from your business through Google Search and Maps."

She posted this screenshot on Bluesky and wrote, "Performance metrics for Food Orders is going away..."

Well, if it is June 2024, then it went away months ago?

