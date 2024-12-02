Google Business Profile Food Orders Performance Metrics Gone

In April 2022, Google Business Profiles added performance metrics for direction requests, website clicks, bookings, products and food orders. Well, it seems like food orders are no longer being tracked by Google Business Profiles.

Claudia Tomina spotted the change in her Google Business Profiles performance metrics tab, where under food ordering it says, "Starting June 2024, the food orders performance metric will no longer be recorded by Google Business Profile. Customers will still be able to place food orders from your business through Google Search and Maps."

She posted this screenshot on Bluesky and wrote, "Performance metrics for Food Orders is going away..."

Gbp Food Order Metrics

Well, if it is June 2024, then it went away months ago?

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

