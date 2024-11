Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google announced new shopping features through Google Lens to help with in-store shopping and local shopping. Google said, "Google Lens can quickly show you product insights tailored to the store you're in. Just snap a photo to find product information, similar products in-stock, whether a store's price is competitive and shopper reviews."

This is available for US Google App users who have their location services enabled.

This will quickly bring up product information, similar products in-stock, show you if the store's price is a deal or not and shopper reviews from Google Search.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image of the steps:

Google's blurp about the AI and its Shopping Graph:

This new update is made possible by major advancements in our AI image recognition technology. It’s powered by the Shopping Graph's 45 billion+ product listings, in-stock inventory data from a range of retailers and our Gemini models to bring you an entirely new way to shop in-store. Seventy two percent of Americans say they use their smartphone while shopping in-store, and more than half say they’ve left a store empty-handed because they didn’t feel confident enough to buy. This new feature can give shoppers the information and confidence they need to make a decision on the spot.

