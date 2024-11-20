Google Lens Updated For In-Store Shopping

Nov 20, 2024
Filed Under Google

Toy Store Google Logo

Google announced new shopping features through Google Lens to help with in-store shopping and local shopping. Google said, "Google Lens can quickly show you product insights tailored to the store you're in. Just snap a photo to find product information, similar products in-stock, whether a store's price is competitive and shopper reviews."

This is available for US Google App users who have their location services enabled.

This will quickly bring up product information, similar products in-stock, show you if the store's price is a deal or not and shopper reviews from Google Search.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Lens In Store

Here is a static image of the steps:

Google Lens In Store

Google's blurp about the AI and its Shopping Graph:

This new update is made possible by major advancements in our AI image recognition technology. It’s powered by the Shopping Graph's 45 billion+ product listings, in-stock inventory data from a range of retailers and our Gemini models to bring you an entirely new way to shop in-store. Seventy two percent of Americans say they use their smartphone while shopping in-store, and more than half say they’ve left a store empty-handed because they didn’t feel confident enough to buy. This new feature can give shoppers the information and confidence they need to make a decision on the spot.

Forum discussion at X.

 

