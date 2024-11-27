Google Search Videos In Overlay May Reduce YouTube Engagement

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Ipad Watching

Two years ago, we saw Google playing videos, mostly YouTube videos, in an overlay that really gave almost zero incentive for the searcher to click over to the YouTube page. The issue is that you don't get the subscribe or like buttons, or even the ability to comment, on the Google Search video overlays - you do get views and ads in the videos but not the other engagement signals.

This new video play overlay from within the Google Search results seems more consistent now but it doesn't always work.

Glenn Gabe spotted it over the weekend and wrote on X, "I'm consistently seeing this across accounts now, and via incognito." He then went on to ask YouTube liaisons "do you know where these views would show up in YouTube Analytics? I'm referring to the search feature in Google's 10-blue links that triggers the video in a new window (in the SERPs) versus driving users to YouTube directly."

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Google Youtube Overlay

Now, I don't always get this, it depends on the query. For example, here I am not getting it with the full information. It just gives me the video in a big window with a YouTube button to see it on YouTube. Plus, I only get it if I click the video thumbnail here but clicking the video title/description takes me directly to YouTube:

Google Youtube Overlay Subtle

Here is a closer look at the first interface, again, something we covered as a test two years ago, but now seems to show often:

Google Youtube Overlay

Here is a video I recorded of both these options:

Inspired Taste replied to Glenn saying, "We are assuming that this interface with product ads will almost inevitably lead to far less clicks through to our YouTube channel. YouTube is very important to our brand and people subscribe on our channel page."

The video views 100% count, I mean, YouTube Studio always shows views on YouTube, and other platforms, so I am sure those count. But it is way harder to get someone to subscribe to your channel or like the video from the Google overlay. I would hope Google can add a subscribe and like button to this overlay, since they have all these other element ts?

YouTube confirmed it:

Either way, it would be useful to creators if Google put the subscribe, like, and comments features on this page too.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Tests Large Thick Fonts

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Videos In Overlay May Reduce YouTube Engagement

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Picks Protocol For Best Crawling Performance

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google

Google Search Testing Gold Phone Call Buttons

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2024

Nov 26, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up Again At Tail End

Nov 26, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Search Picks Protocol For Best Crawling Performance
Next Story: Google Search Tests Large Thick Fonts

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.