Two years ago, we saw Google playing videos, mostly YouTube videos, in an overlay that really gave almost zero incentive for the searcher to click over to the YouTube page. The issue is that you don't get the subscribe or like buttons, or even the ability to comment, on the Google Search video overlays - you do get views and ads in the videos but not the other engagement signals.

This new video play overlay from within the Google Search results seems more consistent now but it doesn't always work.

Glenn Gabe spotted it over the weekend and wrote on X, "I'm consistently seeing this across accounts now, and via incognito." He then went on to ask YouTube liaisons "do you know where these views would show up in YouTube Analytics? I'm referring to the search feature in Google's 10-blue links that triggers the video in a new window (in the SERPs) versus driving users to YouTube directly."

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Now, I don't always get this, it depends on the query. For example, here I am not getting it with the full information. It just gives me the video in a big window with a YouTube button to see it on YouTube. Plus, I only get it if I click the video thumbnail here but clicking the video title/description takes me directly to YouTube:

Here is a closer look at the first interface, again, something we covered as a test two years ago, but now seems to show often:

Here is a video I recorded of both these options:

Inspired Taste replied to Glenn saying, "We are assuming that this interface with product ads will almost inevitably lead to far less clicks through to our YouTube channel. YouTube is very important to our brand and people subscribe on our channel page."

The video views 100% count, I mean, YouTube Studio always shows views on YouTube, and other platforms, so I am sure those count. But it is way harder to get someone to subscribe to your channel or like the video from the Google overlay. I would hope Google can add a subscribe and like button to this overlay, since they have all these other element ts?

@hitsman @YouTubeLiaison Hi Todd and Rene. Hey, do you know where these views would show up in YouTube Analytics? I'm referring to the search feature in Google's 10-blue links that triggers the video in a new window (in the SERPs) versus driving users to YouTube directly. See the… pic.twitter.com/cFjIrGITPT — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 24, 2024

YouTube confirmed it:

I'm pretty sure it's the "External" traffic source, as other Google Search traffic is represented there. — Todd B. (@hitsman) November 25, 2024

Either way, it would be useful to creators if Google put the subscribe, like, and comments features on this page too.

Forum discussion at X.