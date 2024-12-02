Google Chrome has a way to see site engagement metrics for your personal browser usage across the sites you visit. It shows the origin URL, base score, bonus score and then total score. Google writes, "The Site Engagement Service provides information about how engaged a user is with a site. The primary signal is the amount of active time the user spends on the site but various other signals may be incorporated (e.g whether a site is added to the homescreen)."

Dan Petrovic dug deeper into this over here and said, "Google Site Engagement Metrics Framework plays a crucial role in assessing and analyzing user engagement with websites. This framework leverages detailed metrics, such as user interactions and engagement scores, to provide insights into browsing behavior. Here’s a breakdown of how this system works, based on the Site Engagement Metrics implementation."

To be fair, the page has been around since 2016 - so it is not new.

Here is what it looks like:

But as Glenn Gabe noted, "wouldn't it be interesting to see this in bulk across users." I mean, yea, if you take all Chrome users and average out of the scores per site or URL, that can be pretty interesting...

Dan also documented Chrome transitions, which is interesting as well.

In any event, I am not sure how this may or may not used by Google Search but it is stored by Google Chrome. Dig in more at DEJAN.

