Google Tests AI Overview With Small "More" Link

Sep 13, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot

Google is testing removing the large "show more" button and replacing it with a small "more" link at the bottom of the AI Overview snippet. Also, the AI Overview header and Gemini logo at the top left is being removed, or at least being tested being removed.

When you click the "more" link, the AI Overview expands to show you the full response, with the link cards. Then you can click on "less" to hide it again.

This was first spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on X who shared a video of it in action - here is a GIF of part of that video:

Google Ai Overviews More Link

Brodie Clark later posted about it on X with still screenshots of both user interfaces.

Here is the normal "Show more" button with the AI Overview Gemini header:

Google Ai Overviews Show More Button

Here is the new one with the "more" link:

Google Ai Overviews More Link

Which do you like better?

Forum discussion at X.

 

