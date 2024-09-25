Google Maps Fake Review Notice On Business Profile

Sep 25, 2024
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Review Star Damaged

Google now places a notice or warning on some Google Business Profile listings within Google Maps when it thinks some of the reviews may be fake or fraudulent. We covered this notice when Google updated its reviews restrictions documentation but I wanted to highlight the notice more.

Mike Blumenthal spotted this and posted a screenshot of it both on Local Search Forum and X - I've been trying to replicate this but after going through close to a 100 different business listings on Google Maps, I have come up empty-handed.

Here is Mike's screenshot showing the notice that reads, "Suspected fake reviews were recently removed from this place" with a red triangular warning icon on the left:

Google Suspected Fake Review Notice Map

To review, Google says it can do these three things:

  • Business Profile will not be able to receive new reviews or ratings for set period of time
  • Business Profile’s existing reviews or ratings will be unpublished for set period of time
  • Business Profile will display a warning to let consumers know that fake reviews were removed

Mike spotted this in the UK but this should be available worldwide now.

Have you seen this notice before? Share examples below...

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and X.

 

