Earlier this month, we reported that Google was testing a new Google Shopping Search interface. Well, Google may have rolled it out now. There is the new logo, with a more e-commerce like interface and then these large search refinement boxes.

I am seeing both the old and new interface for desktop now - so maybe it isn't fully rolled out.

The original post was based on SaadAK on X but this new one is from Khushal Bherwani on X.

Here is the new interface:

Here is the old interface:

Here is that new large refinement box after I expanded it:

Forum discussion at X.