Earlier this month, we reported that Google was testing a new Google Shopping Search interface. Well, Google may have rolled it out now. There is the new logo, with a more e-commerce like interface and then these large search refinement boxes.
I am seeing both the old and new interface for desktop now - so maybe it isn't fully rolled out.
The original post was based on SaadAK on X but this new one is from Khushal Bherwani on X.
Here is the new interface:
Here is the old interface:
Here is that new large refinement box after I expanded it:
Forum discussion at X.