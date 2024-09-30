Google Shopping Interface Updated With Expandable Refinements

Earlier this month, we reported that Google was testing a new Google Shopping Search interface. Well, Google may have rolled it out now. There is the new logo, with a more e-commerce like interface and then these large search refinement boxes.

I am seeing both the old and new interface for desktop now - so maybe it isn't fully rolled out.

The original post was based on SaadAK on X but this new one is from Khushal Bherwani on X.

Here is the new interface:

New Google Shopping Interface

Here is the old interface:

Old Google Shopping Interface

Here is that new large refinement box after I expanded it:

New Google Shopping Interface Expanded

Forum discussion at X.

 

