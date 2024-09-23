55% Are Using Traditional Search Like Google Less Since Gen AI Products

The Information posted survey results of its 1,088 subscribers they surveyed and said that 77% said they are using traditional search engines like Google because of generative Al products. So I ran the same'ish poll on X and I got only 55% are using Google/traditional search less.

Here is Amir Efrati posted on X, "it's happening 77% of 1,088 subscribers surveyed by @theinformation said they are using ChatGPT / conversational AI instead of Google for some queries."

Theinformation Gen Ai Traditional Search Chart

So I ran that poll and received 917 votes on X and got very different results. I was only allowed to post 4 responses, whereas The Information had 5, so it is not exactly the same but I think close enough.

My results show the number was closer to 55%. Of course, my audience is more SEOs and search marketers, who likely use Google and traditional search a ton.

Ser Gen Ai Traditional Search Chart

77% seems super high to me but The Information audience is super smart and privileged, I believe?

Do you agree with these numbers?

Forum discussion at X.

 

