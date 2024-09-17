Google Tests Expanded & More Discussions and Forums Results

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:11 am 5 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Accordion

If you didn't have enough Reddit and forum results in your Google Search results page, well, now Google is testing showing even more in the Discussions and Forums box. Generally, Google shows a short snippet of maybe three results, now Google is letting you expand them to see even more.

This was spotted by Punit who posted the following screenshot on Mastodon:

Google Discussion And Forums Expanded

You can see the down arrows where the searcher can expand the forum thread to see deeper inside the thread.

I tried to replicate this is numerous browsers, but all I get is the normal interface that looks like this:

Google Discussion And Forums Normal

Punit's version almost looks buggy, don't you think?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 17, 2024

Sep 17, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Sticky Headers For Ads & Results

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Search Tests Swipeable Dots For Carousels

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Shows You Viewed X Minutes/Hours Ago

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

The Google Indexing API Not Working For Some Or Indexing Issues...

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Expanded & More Discussions and Forums Results

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Yahoo Buildings Sign
Next Story: The Google Indexing API Not Working For Some Or Indexing Issues...

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.