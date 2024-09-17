If you didn't have enough Reddit and forum results in your Google Search results page, well, now Google is testing showing even more in the Discussions and Forums box. Generally, Google shows a short snippet of maybe three results, now Google is letting you expand them to see even more.

This was spotted by Punit who posted the following screenshot on Mastodon:

You can see the down arrows where the searcher can expand the forum thread to see deeper inside the thread.

I tried to replicate this is numerous browsers, but all I get is the normal interface that looks like this:

Punit's version almost looks buggy, don't you think?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.