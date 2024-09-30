About 8 weeks ago, Google announced Google Search Console Recommendations and rolled it out to a limited number of properties within the platform. Google said the roll out will be slow and yea, it is slow. Daniel Waisberg from Google confirmed on Friday that it is not fully rolled out yet.

Daniel Waisberg wrote on X in response to questions on if it is rolled out, "Nope, not fully rolled out yet."

Although, it seems like Google did push out another batch of sites that can now see it.

I personally checked a dozen or so properties and saw it live in only one of those properties.

Here are those posts:

Nope, not fully rolled out yet — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) September 27, 2024

Here is what the recommendations reports look like in Google Search Console:

I asked because I received this recommendation for the first time in one of my GSC property, so I thought it was starting to rollout slowly. Anyway, thanks for the update on this! pic.twitter.com/uO4Vgo19gb — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) September 27, 2024

I guess we need to wait a bit longer until we all see these wonderful recommendations.

