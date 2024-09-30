Google Search Console Recommendations Not Fully Rolled Out

Sep 30, 2024
Google Analytics Charts

About 8 weeks ago, Google announced Google Search Console Recommendations and rolled it out to a limited number of properties within the platform. Google said the roll out will be slow and yea, it is slow. Daniel Waisberg from Google confirmed on Friday that it is not fully rolled out yet.

Daniel Waisberg wrote on X in response to questions on if it is rolled out, "Nope, not fully rolled out yet."

Although, it seems like Google did push out another batch of sites that can now see it.

I personally checked a dozen or so properties and saw it live in only one of those properties.

Here are those posts:

Here is what the recommendations reports look like in Google Search Console:

Google Search Console Recommendations

I guess we need to wait a bit longer until we all see these wonderful recommendations.

Forum discussion at X.

 

