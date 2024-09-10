Google is bringing back shopping and product results in the Google AI Overviews for commercial queries. I'll be honest, I don't remember them going away but I am told they have now returned. Maybe they went away with the Ray update, when Google restricted how often AI Overviews showed.

Aleyda Solis said on X, "Product Carousels in AI Overviews are back for Commercial Queries." If Aleyda says it is new and it is back, then it likely for sure went away.

Aleyda added, "Google initially showcased similar product carousels for a very high share of commercially focused queries in test, but hadn't done it in its production version. This is changing now!"

Here are screenshots of this in action:

Aleyda wrote, "I've identified product carousels getting again triggered for product focused queries with a mix of commercial/informational intent, which are right now ranked by a mix of guides and category pages. The AI Overview generates a browsable listing like snapshot that when opened, showcases clickable products carousels that trigger product knowledge panels, driving users directly to PDPs!"

Adding, "If you're a retailer: Please double down on your product detail pages optimization! Their content, reviews, images, videos, structured data, merchant feed... everything. They will only get more and more visibility from AI Overviews instead of categories/facets."

Here is a video of this in action from Alyeda:

