As many of you know, Google is now in court over its monopoly ruling by the Department of Justice before the court rules on the remedy for such a ruling. The ruling may not come for a year or so, and Google will be in court for some time.

But where are all those documents and files being placed? Google has posted a website named trial media center that has some of those documents. I am sure there are others, as I am not sure if Google has to post all the documents from the trial here. But there is a lot in what Google is posting.

I spotted this via Arielle Garcia, the Director of Intelligence at Check My Ads, the digital advertising watchdog. He posted on X saying, "Google doesn't seem to want people to know where they're uploading their #USvGoogle trial exhibits. So, here you go. I'll work on getting them organized on our site over the coming days."

Here is one folder:

Check My Ads also made a portal for this at usvgoogleads.com.

I am sure more and more will come out during these hearings over the coming months...

Update: The Trial Exhibits database on USvGoogleAds.com over here.

