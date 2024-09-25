Google may be testing a new search label named "preferred source" on the search results snippets. This is shown on organic search results, not search ads, and honestly, this seems off to me but I am not sure. I mean, later on we saw a similar label named "for you." So maybe "preferred source" and "for you" are the same?

This was spotted by Alex on X who shared this screenshot of it:

He saw this for a number of search results and was told it only shows on mobile and the mobile browser had zero extensions or plugins on it.

Have you ever seen any of this? Do you think it is a wise idea to show "preferred source" labels on organic search results?

My gut feeling is this is a variation of the you visit often label.

Forum discussion at X.