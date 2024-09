Google is testing a new search box named "for reference" which is placed under a set of search results and contains more news articles related to the query. This seems similar to some other features Google has tested over the years.

I tried to replicate this, but I was unsuccessful. But Shameem Adhikarath spotted this and posted a screenshot of it on X - here is that screenshot:

Is this useful for the query? I mean, are the snippets above or below it not enough?

