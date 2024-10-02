Google Search Location Carousel Moves Map On Scroll

Oct 2, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Robot Hitchhiker Google Logo

Google is testing a dynamic map feature in Google Search that will update the map as you scroll through the location carousel. The location carousel has content like neighborhoods, things to do, transport, airports and more.

And as you scroll through them, the map above it now will dynamically move to a new section.

Khushal Bherwani shared a video of this in action on X and here is a piece of that as a GIF embedded below:

Google Carousel Slide Changes Map

Here is the full video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Generative Search Experience Rolling Out

Oct 2, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Warning On JavaScript-Generated Product Markup

Oct 2, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Updates

October 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Oct 2, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Search Location Carousel Moves Map On Scroll

Oct 2, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Testing Replacing Ad Label With Sponsored Label

Oct 2, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2024

Oct 1, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Bing Testing Replacing Ad Label With Sponsored Label
Next Story: October 2024 Google Webmaster Report

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.