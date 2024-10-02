Google is testing a dynamic map feature in Google Search that will update the map as you scroll through the location carousel. The location carousel has content like neighborhoods, things to do, transport, airports and more.

And as you scroll through them, the map above it now will dynamically move to a new section.

Khushal Bherwani shared a video of this in action on X and here is a piece of that as a GIF embedded below:

Here is the full video:

🆕 Swipe feature at location snippet also moves the map when its swiped. pic.twitter.com/R7xnQ68tVD — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 20, 2024

Forum discussion at X.