This morning we covered these unusual "preferred source" labels in the search results. And now we are seeing "For you" labels in the search results. Maybe they are the same and just using different names or maybe they are different.

I spotted these "for you" labels from Vijay Chauhan on X and Darren Huang on X, here are there screenshots:

Again, here is that preferred source one I covered this morning:

We have seen "for you" like features from Google News suggested for you and Google Search updates for you sections. But I don't believe I've seen this label before.

My gut feeling is this is a variation of the you visit often label.

Forum discussion at X.