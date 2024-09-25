Google Search Tests For You Label

Sep 25, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Finger Pointing

This morning we covered these unusual "preferred source" labels in the search results. And now we are seeing "For you" labels in the search results. Maybe they are the same and just using different names or maybe they are different.

I spotted these "for you" labels from Vijay Chauhan on X and Darren Huang on X, here are there screenshots:

Google Search For You Label Snippet

Google Search For You Label Snippet Dark

Again, here is that preferred source one I covered this morning:

Google Preferred Source Snippet Search

We have seen "for you" like features from Google News suggested for you and Google Search updates for you sections. But I don't believe I've seen this label before.

My gut feeling is this is a variation of the you visit often label.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Report: Google Fixing Noindex Bug With Some JavaScript Pages

Sep 25, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Fake Review Notice On Business Profile

Sep 25, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Product Detail Grid With Most Popular & Best Price Labels

Sep 25, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests For You Label

Sep 25, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Tests Preferred Source Label?

Sep 25, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2024

Sep 24, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Preferred Source Label?
Next Story: Google Search Product Detail Grid With Most Popular & Best Price Labels

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.