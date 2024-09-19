Study: 96% Of Google AI Overviews Links Go To Informational Intent Pages

Did you know that 96% of the links Google displays and shows in the AI Overviews link to content that has informational intent? A new study from seoClarity says this is the case, after analyzing over 1 million keywords in its data set.

Mark Traphagen wrote on X and LinkedIn saying, "AI Overviews still almost entirely informational in intent."

Here is the breakdown:

  • Informational = 96.5%
  • Informational/Transactional = 1.79%
  • Transactional = 1.2%
  • Navigational = 0.4%
  • Informational/Navigational = 0.07%
  • Informational/Navigational/Transactional = 0.01%
  • Navigational/Transactional* = 0.00%
  • Local/Informational* = 0.00%

Here is the chart:

Google Ai Overviews Intent Study

How does seoClarity determine intent? Mark said it "uses an exclusive algorithm that looks at the mix of results on the first page for every keyword we track to determine what Google sees as the intent for that query."

He also explained it is about the links, the sources:

This data was sampled from one recent day of data. "The number of keywords that show an AIO varies somewhat from day to day, but the core holds steady so we believe this to be a good representative sampling," Mark added.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

