John Mueller, a Google Search Advocate, said on Reddit, that he does not recommend you use generic server or CMS holding pages for new sites. Instead, either "keep DNS disabled or put up a custom holding page." Meaning, Google may be slower to discover the new site if you use a generic holding page.

Why? John said, "It generally takes longer for a site that's known to be parked / duplicate to get recognized as a normal site than it does for a site to be initially picked up."

The question on Reddit was:

Let's say you have a brand new domain and you've been given a task to build traffic in the next 6 months. The niche, business does not matter, and the basics like 'adding domain to Google search console' don't matter. Tell me what are the first 3, high-priority things you'll implement.

John Mueller from Google replied:

Just throwing this out there - if you don't have a site ready, either keep DNS disabled or put up a custom holding page. Don't use a generic server / CMS holding page. It generally takes longer for a site that's known to be parked / duplicate to get recognized as a normal site than it does for a site to be initially picked up.

