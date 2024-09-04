Google Business Profiles seems to have dropped the Q&A feature from businesses in India and some other regions, or at least, a number of them. The issue started a few months ago, and the feature is still missing in that region.

I see the Q&A feature in the United States, I am told the Q&A feature works in Canada, that it works in Australia and many other locations.

But it seems all the complaints about the Q&A feature being missing is from the Indian region. This issue may also be in Pakistan and other regions.

Rishabh Karwa posted about the issue on X a week or so ago, although, I think others pinged me about it earlier? He shared this screenshot of the Q&A missing from his Business Profile:

Then Darren Shaw posted on LinkedIn about this being more of a widespread issue in India. He wrote, "When I check Profiles across India in different categories, I see no Q&A on any of the profiles."

Amy Toman told me that this might be a test, because Google has not officially said anything about this.

I am thinking maybe Google disabled Q&A in specific regions over abuse management issues? I am not sure.

Some are worried the Q&A feature will go away but I keep checking mine and I see mine still show and work properly.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.