Google Business Profiles Drops Q&A Feature In India (& Other Some Regions)

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Robots Raising Hand Classroom

Google Business Profiles seems to have dropped the Q&A feature from businesses in India and some other regions, or at least, a number of them. The issue started a few months ago, and the feature is still missing in that region.

I see the Q&A feature in the United States, I am told the Q&A feature works in Canada, that it works in Australia and many other locations.

But it seems all the complaints about the Q&A feature being missing is from the Indian region. This issue may also be in Pakistan and other regions.

Rishabh Karwa posted about the issue on X a week or so ago, although, I think others pinged me about it earlier? He shared this screenshot of the Q&A missing from his Business Profile:

Google Business Profiles Missing Qa

Then Darren Shaw posted on LinkedIn about this being more of a widespread issue in India. He wrote, "When I check Profiles across India in different categories, I see no Q&A on any of the profiles."

Amy Toman told me that this might be a test, because Google has not officially said anything about this.

I am thinking maybe Google disabled Q&A in specific regions over abuse management issues? I am not sure.

Some are worried the Q&A feature will go away but I keep checking mine and I see mine still show and work properly.

Google Business Profiles Qa

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2024

Sep 4, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google August 2024 Core Update Finished Rolling Out

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Docs: Do Not Specify A Fragment URL As Canonical

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Drops Q&A Feature In India (& Other Some Regions)

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Logos / Call To Actions & Other Search Ad Updates

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Image Search: From This Image

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Microsoft Advertising Logos / Call To Actions & Other Search Ad Updates
Next Story: Google Docs: Do Not Specify A Fragment URL As Canonical

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.