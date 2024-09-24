Here is another Google Search treatment where Google is trying to promote small businesses. Google is testing showing a "from small business" carousel in the search results, that shows products from small businesses that matches your query.

Previously, Google added small business search filters and small business attributes, including labels on the search results for small businesses.

Now, as per Brodie Clark's SERP Alerts, Google now has this carousel titled "from small businesses." Here is one of the screenshots from X:

Here are more:

Google is now testing a product grid of merchant listings for small businesses. Instead of highlighting the standard lists for popular products, deals or fast delivery, Google is instead showcasing a section for products sold by small businesses. Source: https://t.co/cBbDuSwtfb pic.twitter.com/7u1GXN6O9Y — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) September 23, 2024

I assume you need to have the small business attribute in Google Business Profiles and Merchant Center to show up here.

Forum discussion at X.