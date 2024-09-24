Google Search From Small Businesses Carousel

Here is another Google Search treatment where Google is trying to promote small businesses. Google is testing showing a "from small business" carousel in the search results, that shows products from small businesses that matches your query.

Previously, Google added small business search filters and small business attributes, including labels on the search results for small businesses.

Now, as per Brodie Clark's SERP Alerts, Google now has this carousel titled "from small businesses." Here is one of the screenshots from X:

Google From Small Business Product Carousel

Here are more:

I assume you need to have the small business attribute in Google Business Profiles and Merchant Center to show up here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

