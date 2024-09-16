Google Search Tests Recent Posts Carousel

Google Search is testing a new recent posts carousel in the desktop and mobile search results. This carousel can show YouTube videos, TikTok videos, Reddit or other "hidden gems" of sorts.

Both Brodie Clark on @SERPAlerts and Khushal Bherwani spotted this over the weekend.

Here are some of their screenshots:

Google Recent Posts Carousel Desktop

Google Recent Posts Carousel Mobile

Here are more from them on X:

This seems similar but different from the latest posts carousel from Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.

 

