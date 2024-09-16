Google Search is testing a new recent posts carousel in the desktop and mobile search results. This carousel can show YouTube videos, TikTok videos, Reddit or other "hidden gems" of sorts.

Both Brodie Clark on @SERPAlerts and Khushal Bherwani spotted this over the weekend.

Here are some of their screenshots:

Here are more from them on X:

Google is now testing out a 'recent posts' carousel from various sources for a broad set of queries. This test is similar to the 'latest posts' carousel from July, with 'recent posts' showing for queries beyond just peoples names. More examples: https://t.co/cBbDuSwtfb pic.twitter.com/BEwOeuqaZE — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) September 15, 2024

🆕 Google testing Recent Posts carousal at mobile serp. pic.twitter.com/1kzA4SavmP — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 15, 2024

This seems similar but different from the latest posts carousel from Google Search.

