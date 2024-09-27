Today Is Google's 26th Birthday - Where Is The Doodle?

Google 26 Birthday Ai

Today is the day Google would be celebrating its birthday or anniversary - September 27th. As Google posted last year, On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born.

But if you go to Google.com, there is no Doodle on the home page to celebrate. Google generally, but not always, has a special birthday Doodle, unless there is another event they want to commemorate on September 27th.

Instead, all you see is the classic Google logo on the Google home page:

Google Home Page

Last year, Google had their 25th birthday Doodle that went through all the old Google logos over the years:

Googles 25th Birthday 6753651837110114 2xa

They went all out for their 25th birthday, a lot of events, parties, and celebrations.

Maybe this year, with all the legal issues and troubles, Google is not in the mood to celebrate. Maybe with all the new AI competition, they are feeling sluggish? Maybe with all the search ranking wonkiness, they are feeling tired? I am not sure.

I did email Google's press team to get a statement and if I hear back, I'll add it here.

Here are the past Doodles on this date:

Google Birthday Doodles

Just note, in the old days, Google couldn't decide on when it was its birthday. Google celebrated the birthday on September 7th, September 8th, September 26th, even on September 4th, but in the most recent years, Google has been consistent with September 27th.

Happy 26th birthday Google - I guess?

Forum discussion at X.

 




