A week ago, we reported a bug with the Google Search Console search performance report and rich results report when you filtered by the "product snippets" search appearance option. Google finally posted an update that the report has been fixed.

The issue was from August 13, 2024 through September 20, 2024. It actually also was an issue from May 15th through 27th (covered that over here).

Google wrote:

A logging error affected Search Console reporting on product snippets from August 13, 2024 until September 20, 2024. As a result, you may notice an increase in displayed clicks and impressions during this period for the Product snippet search appearance type in the performance report and impressions overlay in the product snippet rich result report. This is just a logging issue, not an actual change in clicks or impressions.

So this was just a reporting issue and had no impact on Google Search directly.

Here is what the report looks like - notice those two flags at the bottom of the reporting timeline to indicate when the reporting glitch started and completed:

Google Product Snippets Search Console Fixed

To be clear, this impacted both the Search Performance report and the Rich Results report. But it was the same issue with Google reporting product snippets when there were no product snippets to report on.

