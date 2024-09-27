Google is testing adding a new section named "About this place" to the local panel in the Google Business Profile listings within Google Search and Google Maps. This section shows you text and image reviews of this place in a stacked card format.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video and screenshot of this feature on X:

I cannot seem to replicate it but here are more videos:

🧵 This is how it looks usually for the same result.



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/YpSAAKvR1P — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 26, 2024

The sticky Google local panel, I believe we covered before, but not the "About this place" section. We did have a hear about this place feature a while back.

I guess this makes your review content even more important...

