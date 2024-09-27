Krystal Taing, a Google local product expert in the Google Business Profiles forum and Vice President at Uberall, said she is seeing a rise in re-verifications from Google Business Profiles even after just making small changes or additions to your Google Business Profile.

So you should likely think twice before making any changes to your Google Business Profile. You may not want to go through the verification process for your local listing in Google Business Profiles again.

Krystal Taing posted on X about this saying, "I am seeing a rise in re-verification triggers on Google Business Profiles for small changes/additions to categories and phone number for all industries."

She warned, "If you are editing these fields on your profiles, proceed with caution."

This can happen both by making these edits manually through the web interface or via the API.

Here is her post:

I am seeing a rise in re-verification triggers on @GoogleMyBiz for small changes/additions to categories and phone number for all industries. If you are editing these fields on your profiles, proceed with caution ⚠️ — Krystal Taing (@krystal_taing) September 26, 2024

I started seeing and hearing oddities over the summer but a decent uptick in the last 2 weeks. Specifically with changes to categories and phone number (even adding addtl categories) — Krystal Taing (@krystal_taing) September 27, 2024

This is what a re-verification notice can look like, although it may have been updated:

