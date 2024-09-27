Report: Small Google Business Profile Updates May Trigger Re-Verification

Google Maps Fingerprint Scan

Krystal Taing, a Google local product expert in the Google Business Profiles forum and Vice President at Uberall, said she is seeing a rise in re-verifications from Google Business Profiles even after just making small changes or additions to your Google Business Profile.

So you should likely think twice before making any changes to your Google Business Profile. You may not want to go through the verification process for your local listing in Google Business Profiles again.

Krystal Taing posted on X about this saying, "I am seeing a rise in re-verification triggers on Google Business Profiles for small changes/additions to categories and phone number for all industries."

She warned, "If you are editing these fields on your profiles, proceed with caution."

This can happen both by making these edits manually through the web interface or via the API.

Here is her post:

This is what a re-verification notice can look like, although it may have been updated:

Gbp Reverficiation

Forum discussion at X.

 

