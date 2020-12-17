Google December 2020 Core Update Is Complete

Google has finished rolling out the Google December 2020 Core Update on December 16th. It began rolling at around 1pm ET on December 3rd and took 13 days to fully roll out, which is just about the two-week timeframe Google has given us for the core update rollouts.

Here is Google's announcement that it is done rolling out:

The December 2020 Core Update rollout is complete. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) December 16, 2020

Here is the announcement when it first started to roll out:

The December 2020 Core Update is now rolling out live. As is typical with these updates, it will typically take about one to two weeks to fully roll out. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) December 3, 2020

This was atypical core update, like any core update is typical, but this roll out felt weird. We saw a huge spike in volatility on December 4th, the day after the update began rolling out. And then we saw nothing for days, that was until December 10th when I said we saw the second wave of the update.

So December 4th was big and December 10th was big and the rest of the rollout was calm.

In terms of when this was released, it seems most SEOs felt it was bad timing to release it before the holidays. Google felt it was done after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping rush, so it was okay. Either way, it is what it is and Google released it when it did.

I covered at Search Engine Land the size of the update based on the tool providers, but here are some of those posts. You can find RankRanger, Sistrix, Searchmetrics, Path Interactive, and Moz reports.

So, when will be the next core update? You think there will be one in three months or we will have to wait several more months?

Forum discussion at Twitter.