Google Ads Tracks Call Assets QR Codes Or Send Email

Jul 17, 2025
Google Ads

Google Ads Qr Code

For the past couple of years, we've seen Google show QR codes you can scan and email or text this number to call features in the Google Ads. Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, confirmed that these actions are indeed tracked by Google Ads, down to the conversion, if you set those up.

Drew Cannon asked if these are able to be tracked in Google Ads and shared a screenshot on X:

Google Ads Qr Code Click To Call

In which, Google's Ginny Marvin replied, "Conversions from scan or send to email actions are tracked and reported."

Google has a help document on call assets that reads:

When your call assets appear with your ad, people have access to your number. If their device can make calls, a clickable call button will be shown under your responsive search ad. On desktop devices, a "Call us" button will appear under your ad. When clicked, we'll show your provided phone number (or Google Forwarding Number if call reporting is enabled) along with a QR code. Scanning the QR code with a smartphone opens the phone's dialer with the listed number pre-populated. People can also click on your ad to go to your website.

So yes, Google is tracking these.

Forum discussion at X.

 

