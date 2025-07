Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

For the past couple of years, we've seen Google show QR codes you can scan and email or text this number to call features in the Google Ads. Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, confirmed that these actions are indeed tracked by Google Ads, down to the conversion, if you set those up.

Drew Cannon asked if these are able to be tracked in Google Ads and shared a screenshot on X:

In which, Google's Ginny Marvin replied, "Conversions from scan or send to email actions are tracked and reported."

Google has a help document on call assets that reads:

When your call assets appear with your ad, people have access to your number. If their device can make calls, a clickable call button will be shown under your responsive search ad. On desktop devices, a "Call us" button will appear under your ad. When clicked, we'll show your provided phone number (or Google Forwarding Number if call reporting is enabled) along with a QR code. Scanning the QR code with a smartphone opens the phone's dialer with the listed number pre-populated. People can also click on your ad to go to your website.

So yes, Google is tracking these.

Forum discussion at X.