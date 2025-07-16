Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said barely indexed sites can mean Google isn't convinced of the site overall. Google Core Web Vitals may have a bug with some data, it is visible in Search Console. Google Search Console added a new 24 hour comparison view to the performance reports. Google Ads change history report can show ghost users named AdWords Administrator. Google Ads has a new explandable summary row in channel reporting. Google Business Profiles appeal tool can show the rejection reason.

Feedback:

