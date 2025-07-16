Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said barely indexed sites can mean Google isn't convinced of the site overall. Google Core Web Vitals may have a bug with some data, it is visible in Search Console. Google Search Console added a new 24 hour comparison view to the performance reports. Google Ads change history report can show ghost users named AdWords Administrator. Google Ads has a new explandable summary row in channel reporting. Google Business Profiles appeal tool can show the rejection reason.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Barely Indexed Sites Can Mean Google Isn't Convinced Of The Site Overally
Google's John Mueller replied to a question around indexing issues on a site and said that if the site is hosted on a strong platform and is technically sound, and "it's barely getting indexed, often that's a sign that our systems aren't convinced about the site overall."
-
Google Search Console Adds More 24 Hour Data Comparison Options
Google has added two more comparison views to the Search Console performance reports. One lets you compare last 24 hours to previous period and the other lets you compare last 24 hours week over week.
-
Google Core Web Vitals Update In Search Console - Bug or Normal?
Google seems to have updated its core web vitals metrics within Google Search Console a few days ago. The weird thing is that good URLs and URLs need improvements metrics all went down around that date but the poor URLs stayed the same.
-
Google Ads Expandable Summary Row (Fed vs Asset Metrics)
Google Ads seems to be testing an expandable row in the channel performance report that shows you an overview of your feed-based vs asset-based metrics. You can click on a carrot icon to expand the row and expose the data summary.
-
Google Ads Change History Ghost Users - AdWords Administrator
Have you ever noticed ghost users in your Google Ads change history log? It just shows "AdWords Administrator" but doesn't show which user, by name, made the change.
-
Google Business Profile Appeal Tool Now Shows Rejection Reasons
Google Business Profiles appeal tool now shows the reason your appeal was rejected. It can show a list of reasons why the appeal was rejected, so that next time you submit the appeal, you can hopefully get it approved.
-
Google Map Pin Walls
Google has these super large designer map pins mounted on some of the walls at the Google office in Chicago. We covered this room before but only really called out the honeycomb ceiling.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google with shopping bag at home search bar., Khushal Bherwani on X
- "Posting on Reddit" is not an SEO strategy. It is SEOs chasing the bus down the road and shouting through the window to be part of the conversation., Mark Williams-Cook on Bluesky
- Bing shows organic results at the end, and the favicon appears as a square for those results., Sachin Patel on X
- Ecommerce SEO: a challenging aspect of contributing to your Top Quality Store rating in GMC Next is ensuring your eWallet information is being registered correctly. It is not uncommon for stores to have none of their payment option, Brodie Clark on X
- Looking at the #seo search is also unfortunate. So many "SEOs" just posting their company details (and, the various LLM-generated responses that include the #seo because the prompt told it to generate something SEO friendly, lol)., John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Shopping ad clicks surge 18% in Q2 as Amazon, Temu pull back
- Gmail tests Demand Gen ecommerce ads in promotions tab
- 7 ways to grow brand mentions, a key metric for AI Overviews visibility
- Google updates local ranking documentation
- How to make ecommerce product pages work in an AI-first world
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to use GA4 annotations to add context and clarity to your analytics, MarTech
- Item data import improvements, Google Analytics Help
Industry & Business
- Google hires Windsurf CEO Varun Mohan in latest AI talent deal, CNBC
- Google to invest $25 billion in data centers, AI infrastructure in PJM, CNBC
- Google to Spend $3 Billion for Hydropower from Brookfield, Bloomberg
- Google, Blackstone to Invest $25 Billion Each for AI and Energy in Pennsylvania Area, Barron's
- Mira Murati's AI startup Thinking Machines valued at $12 billion in early-stage funding, Reuters
- Reflections on OpenAI, Calvin French-Owen
Links & Content Marketing
- Open to question: the role of AI in content marketing, Qincade
- Experts reveal why media mentions are the new SEO currency for growing brands, Business Insider
Local & Maps
- Rivian is getting a new navigation system with Google Maps., Google Blog
- Rivian rolling out new Google Maps navigation system, 9to5Google
- Explore Kinabalu Park and more UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Google Blog
- Which real estate category should I choose for my Google Business Profile?, SEO Savvy Agent
Mobile & Voice
- Gemini on Wear OS update more widely rolling out, 9to5Google
- Google Gemini crumbles in the face of Atari Chess challenge — admits it would 'struggle immensely' against 1.19 MHz machine, says canceling the match most sensible course of action, Tom's Hardware
- Google Gemini Tricked Into Showing Phishing Message Hidden in Email , SecurityWeek
- Here's Why Apple's All-New Home Hub is Delayed, MacRumors
- Students in India Just Got a Gemini Upgrade, Google Blog
SEO
- A Breakdown of Booking.com’s SEO Strategy, SammySEO
- Goodbye ContentKing: My Free SEO Alert System Using Screaming Frog, SEO for Lunch
- Mastering the Algorithmic Trinity: A Leader's Guide to Controlling Brand Narrative in the AI Era., Kalicube
- SEO vs. GEO vs. AIO: WTF?, SearchLab Digital
- The Bing Bong!, Sara Taher
- Why Branded Queries Matter Now More Than Ever, Sitebulb
PPC
- How Google's Search Ad Quality Update Affects Landing Pages, MarketingProfs
Search Features
- Google Chrome for Android rolls out bottom address bar, 9to5Google
- Why Google’s AI Overviews Can't Answer Simple Spelling Queries, Peripheral
Other Search
- AI is killing the web. Can anything save it?, Economist
- OpenEvidence Cofounder Daniel Nadler Is Now A Billionaire, Forbes
