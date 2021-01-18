Google Search Console Coverage Report Validate Fix, Fixed.

Just a PSA, when Google rolled out the update for the coverage report last week, it also fixed the validate fix issue from December 16, 2020. This is when Google posted the "issue validation is temporarily disabled due to upcoming changes in the report." The new coverage report changes are out, so this "validate fix" button is now working again.

Here is a screen shot of the button returning to the coverage report issue detection report:

Some said this was working when it was disabled but I am not too sure about that.

In any event, this should now be working as of last week - if you are not aware of that yet.

Forum discussion at Twitter.