Google Crawl Stats Report Can Handle Additional Types Of Crawls

Google has noted that it has updated the already updated Crawl Stats report to handle "additional types of crawls." Google wrote "the crawl stats report has increased its reporting coverage for additional types of crawls."

As I said, the crawl stats report was updated in November 2020 but now, Google has said it added additional types of crawls to this report. What types? That is not 100% clear, the new report breaks down crawl requests by response type, file type, by purpose and by Googlebot type.

I am guessing, based on looking at older screen shots that Google expanded the Googlebot types to support Googlebot for Image, AdBot, Video and Other agent type. But I am not 100% sure. Also, Google may have added more to the "by response" category.

Google said "as a result, you may see a jump in the number of crawls reported for your site. This does not reflect additional crawling of your site, only improved reporting."

This upgrade may have been possible because of the coverage report upgrade but again, that is also not clear.

Here is a screen shot of the crawl stats report from @Aussermayr:

Forum discussion at Twitter.