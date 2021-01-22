Old Google Posts Showing On Local Panels In Search

Jan 22, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now showing old, older than a week, Google Posts in the local panel on Google Search. Brodie Clark first spotted this but most people are able to replicate it. Here is his screen shot that Brodie posted on Twitter showing Google Posts from August 25, 2020, which was almost five months ago.

click for full size
Here are some other examples:

I can see it myself for a search on my company, a Google Post from December 2020:

Others are seeing this as well:

