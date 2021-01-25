Google: Digital Public Relations Is Not Spammy Link Building

Google's John Mueller has said something positive about one strategy SEOs use to attract attention and thus, hopefully, natural links. He said on Twitter "I love some of the things I see from digital pr, it's a shame it often gets bucketed with the spammy kind of link building. It's just as critical as tech SEO, probably more so in many cases."

Here is that tweet:

I love some of the things I see from digital pr, it's a shame it often gets bucketed with the spammy kind of link building. It's just as critical as tech SEO, probably more so in many cases. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 23, 2021

You can click through to see the conversation about that tweet, if you want. John later added "I feel like there is a simplification of "link building = against Google's guidelines", which seems like it needs a lot more nuance. On the other hand, "Doing SEO = against Google's guidelines" seems less common (or perhaps/probably, I just have a skewed viewport)."

I feel like there is a simplification of "link building = against Google's guidelines", which seems like it needs a lot more nuance. On the other hand, "Doing SEO = against Google's guidelines" seems less common (or perhaps/probably, I just have a skewed viewport). pic.twitter.com/v6sQlqhCTB — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 23, 2021

But is it everything, no it is not:

Yeah, there's generally no need to compare (sorry). It takes a lot of people with different skills & experiences to make something fantastic together. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 25, 2021

Let me take you back 16 and a half years to Danny Sullivan's opening keynote at an old SES show where he said back then that SEO was very much about public relations. Yes, this was almost two decades ago.

