Google My Business Begins Rolling Out New Performance Metrics / Insights

Google has been teasing us for some time about new performance metrics to replace or add-on to the Google My Business insights. Now I am seeing a new section in the Google My Business dashboard that says "Your metrics will move to a new-look report. Search queries are visible, and more metrics will be added in a few months."

Here is that notice in Google My Business:

When you click on it, you get the new metrics that show you interactions by customers through calls or messages (or both) and how people discover you on Google Maps and Local, i.e. the search terms. The current Google My Business Insights show website visits and direction requests, while this view does not.

This goes back about six-months, which is three-months longer than the current reporting.

There are more details in this help document.

Hat tip to @henryh954 for spotting this last night.

