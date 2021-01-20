Google Continues Injecting Links Into Featured Snippets

Last November, I reported that Google was testing showing links in a featured snippet that links not to the featured snippet site but to a third-party web site. Well, Google has continued that test and here is another example of it in action.

Brian Freiesleben spotted this new one and posted about it on Twitter - it is for a search query on [meerkat lion king 2019 voice] (I can replicate it). Here is a GIF of it in action on mobile. When you see the dotted lined link in the featured snippet, if you click on that, it overlays another snippet:

Here is the desktop version:

I am not a fan of this because it takes away from the site where Google obtained the original featured snippet. It takes that site's content, puts it on Google's search results page and then injects link in that content to sites that the source of that featured snippet did not link to. It does not seem right or fair.

