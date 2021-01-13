Google Search Console Google News Performance Report

Google has launched a brand new performance report just for Google News publishers within Google Search Console. Only Google News publishers should be able to see it, like only those who get Google Discover traffic can see the Discover performance report.

It is important to note that this is different from news filter in the Google performance report from last July. That filter shows you the "News" tab in Google Search.

This new Google News performance report, which has its own tab under the performance section under Search and under Discover, shows you data from news.google.com, and from the Google News app on Android and iOS.

Here is a screen shot:

You should see it on the left side bar:

Look how short lives news stories are in Google News:

The help document digs deeper into this report. This report shows you clicks, impressions, and average CTR (click-through rate) for your news property.

Clicks: Count of clicks from Google News that landed the user on your property.

Impressions: How many links to your site a user saw on Google New. Impressions are counted only when the link is scrolled into view. Scrolling away and scrolling back, or paging away then back, is counted as a single impression during a single session.

Average CTR: Click-through rate is (total clicks / total impressions). If a row of data has no impressions, the CTR will be shown as a dash (-) because CTR would be division by zero.

We also need to know that in-article swipes (left or right swipes from article to article within the Android and iOS apps) are not counted toward impressions or clicks. Notifications are also not counted towards click or impressions. Data is not available from older versions of the Google News app, i.e. releases before November 2020.

If you want to see this, again, your site needs to be in Google News and you can try this link to access the report.

Google also is sending publishers emails about this new report via Google Search Console:

Finally, some are asking for query data but Google News and the app show stories even without you entering queries:

Google News (afaik) compiles newsworthy content for you, it's a bit more like Discover rather than like Search (you don't need to provide a query to see the news). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 12, 2021

