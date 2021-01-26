Flagging Reviews In Google My Business Has Changes

Late last week, Google has updated the workflow to flag reviews within Google My Business. The new flow gives you a bit more detail and probably makes it easier for Google to route the reviews in the right priority to the right team for review.

Now when you login to Google My Business and access the reviews for your business, when you select to flag a review, you are given these seven options:

(1) Off topic: Review doesn’t pertain to an experience at or with this business

(2) Spam: Review is from a bot, a fake account, or contains ads and promotions

(3) Conflict of interest: Review is from someone affiliated with the business or a competitor’s business

(4) Profanity: Review contains swear words, has sexually explicit language, or details graphic violence or other illegal activity

(5) Bullying or harassment: Review personally attacks a specific individual

(6) Discrimination or hate speech: Review has harmful language about an individual or group based on identity

(7) Personal information: Contains personal information such as address or phone number

Here is a screen shot:

Then when you select one, like spam, it asks you to review and submit:

I do wonder if this will lead to faster review processing?

