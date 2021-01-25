Google New Mobile Search Design Side By Side Comparison

On Friday afternoon, Google announced the beginning of the rollout of its new mobile search results design. I now see this new design and I wanted to share some side by side comparisons of the old versus the new design for queries. I did cover the announcement on Friday at Search Engine Land when it was announced but now it should be widely rolled out by now.

Google said the design makes it easier to read the search results, the results are cleaner and simpler and it has a more modern experience. Here is a side by side so you can compare; click to get the larger and higher resolution of each image:

Normal search result snippet:

Knowledge panel results:

Local search results:

I doubt these changes will have any significant impact on click through rates from the old version but it does give a somewhat fresher look.

Oh and yes, Google has been testing these new design layouts for several months now. I spotted this in October 2020 and variations of these tests in December 2020. So we did see this coming.

Do you have concerns about this new design? I don't even see complaints in the main Google Search forums...

Forum discussion at Twitter.